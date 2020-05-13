PM Modi to chair high-level meet at 4.30 pm to discuss lockdown 4.0

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meet to discuss ockdown 4.0. The PM will meet top ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at 4.30 pm today.

PM Modi on Tuesday announced massive new financial incentives on top of the previously announced packages for a combined stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore.

Modi outlined a Rs 20-lakh-crore which is 9.7 per cent of GDP support package, of which new allocations could only be 50-60 per cent of the offer.