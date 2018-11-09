PM Modi to attend Maldives President-Elect's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted Maldives President-Elect Ibrahim Mohamed Solih's invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony on November 17.

Solih, the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's candidate who emerged victorious over incumbent president Abdulla Yameen in the election held on September 23, had extended the invitation during a phone call by Modi.

Exemption from US sanctions on Iran:

On the issue of exemption from US sanctions on Iran, raveesh Kumar said, " We are looking at the details of the exemption(from US sanctions on Iran) given to India, we appreciate that USA has shown understanding towards our position.

Meeeting on Afghanistan:

The MEA said if any process is consistent with our policy on Afghanistan then we will be part of it. "We have made it clear already that our participation is at a non-official level. Don't know how people concluding there will be talks with the Taliban, its a meeting on Afghanistan in Moscow," stated MEA spokesperson.