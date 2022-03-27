PM Modi to attend in virtual house-warming function for PMAY beneficiaries on Mar 29

UP govt will write another new chapter of progress: PM Modi

Bhopal, Mar 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the virtual 'grah pravesh' (house-warming) of houses built in Madhya Pradesh for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on March 29, officials said on Sunday.

As per the state government, 24.10 lakh houses have been constructed under this scheme in Madhya Pradesh, so far. These include 23,000 houses for people from the Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribal communities, it said.

PM Modi will take part in the virtual house-warming function of homes built for 5.21 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY (Rural) scheme on March 29, the release said.

The state government has set a target of providing houses to all homeless families in the state under this scheme by 2024, it added. PTI

Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:55 [IST]