YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi to attend in virtual house-warming function for PMAY beneficiaries on Mar 29

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Mar 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the virtual 'grah pravesh' (house-warming) of houses built in Madhya Pradesh for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) on March 29, officials said on Sunday.

    PM Modi to attend in virtual house-warming function for PMAY beneficiaries on Mar 29

    As per the state government, 24.10 lakh houses have been constructed under this scheme in Madhya Pradesh, so far. These include 23,000 houses for people from the Baiga, Saharia and Bharia tribal communities, it said.

    PM Modi will take part in the virtual house-warming function of homes built for 5.21 lakh beneficiaries under the PMAY (Rural) scheme on March 29, the release said.

    The state government has set a target of providing houses to all homeless families in the state under this scheme by 2024, it added. PTI

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X