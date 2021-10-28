PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission: What we know about the scheme, so far?

PM Modi to attend G20 Summit from Oct 29-31, then leaves to Glasgow for COP26 climate talks

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rome in Italy and the Vatican City from October 29 to October 31 to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Italy's Prime Minister Mario Draghi following which he will travel to Glasgow, the United Kingdom from 1-2 November at the invitation of HE Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

PM Modi will be calling on Pope Francis in the Vatican City during his visit to Rome, a statement from the Prime Minister Office said.

In the G20 Leaders' Summit, he will hold discussions with Leaders on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. "It will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," the statement from the PMO read.

During the visit to Italy, PM Modi will also visit the Vatican City, to call on Pope Francis and meet Secretary of State, His Pietro Parolin.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will also meet with leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

After G20 Summit, the Indian Prime Minister will be attending the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and will be participating in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on 1-2 November along with 120 Heads of States/Governments from around the world, the statement added.

"In line with our tradition of living in harmony with nature and culture of deep respect for the planet, we are taking ambitious action on expanding clean & renewable energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity. Today, India is creating new records in collective effort for climate adaptation, mitigation and resilience and forging multilateral alliances. India is among the top countries in the world in terms of installed renewable energy, wind and solar energy capacity. At the WLS, I will share India's excellent track record on climate action and our achievements," PM said in the statement.

PM Modi aims to highlight the need to comprehensively address climate change issues including equitable distribution of carbon space, support for mitigation and adaptation and resilience building measures, mobilization of finance, technology transfer and importance of sustainable lifestyles for green and inclusive growth.

"COP26 Summit will also provide an opportunity to meet with all the stakeholders including leaders of partner countries, innovators and Inter-Governmental Organization and explore the possibilities for further accelerating our clean growth," he added.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 20:23 [IST]