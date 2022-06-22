PM Modi to attend 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China on 23-24 June

Droupadi Murmu spent her life serving the downtrodden, confident she will be a great President: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jun 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 14th BRICS Summit hosted by China on 23rd and 24th of this month. The Summit will be held in virtual format under the theme of Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development.

The External Affairs Ministry said, BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries.

During the 14th BRICS Summit, deliberations are expected to be held in areas like terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, Science & Technology, innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training and Micro Small and Medium Enterprises.

Discussions are also likely to be held on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive. Prior to the Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also deliver a keynote speech virtually in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Business Forum tomorrow.

