PM Modi to address Utkarsh Samaroh’ in Bharuch today

    New Delhi, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 'Utkarsh Samaroh' in Bharuch, Gujarat on 12th May, 2022 at 10:30 AM via video conferencing. The programme will mark the celebration of 100% saturation of four key schemes of the state government in the district, which will help provide timely financial assistance to those in need.

    The district administration of Bharuch carried out 'Utkarsh Initiative' drive from 1st January to 31st March this year, with the aim to ensure complete coverage of schemes providing assistance to widows, elderly and destitute citizens. A total of 12,854 beneficiaries were identified across the four schemes viz. Ganga Swaroopa Aarthik Sahay Yojana, Indira Gandhi Vrudh Sahay Yojana, Niradhar Vrudh Aarthik Sahay Yojana and Rashtriy Kutumb Sahay Yojana.

    During the drive, taluka-wise Whatsapp helpline numbers were announced to collect information about those who were not receiving benefits of the scheme. Utkarsh camps were organized in all villages and wards of municipality areas of the district, wherein applicants who provided necessary documents were given on the spot approval. Incentives were also given to Utkarsh assistants to further facilitate the drive.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 7:35 [IST]
    X