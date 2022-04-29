Biden to meet PM Modi at Quad summit in Tokyo next month: White House

PM Modi to address Sikh delegation today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be hosting a Sikh delegation at his residence on Friday evening.

"This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch," he tweeted.

PM Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:01 [IST]