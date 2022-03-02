PM speaks to BJP foreign affairs dept on involving diaspora, others to aid in evacuating Indians from Ukraine

In talks with European leaders, PM Modi expresses anguish over humanitarian crisis in Ukraine

It’s not my birthday today, says Channi after getting PM Modi’s greeting

PM Modi to address post-Budget webinar on technology-enabled development today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a webinar titled "Technology-enabled development" today. The Government of India is organising a series of webinars across various sectors to facilitate the efficient implementation of announcements made by the Finance Minister under Union Budget 2022.

The webinar series is bringing experts from the public and private sectors, academia, and industry, on a single platform, to ideate on implementation strategies across sectors.

The Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) along with several scientific ministries and departments of the Government of India will organize a webinar titled "Technology-enabled development" on March 2, 2022. The webinar will start with the Hon'ble Prime Minister addressing the plenary session.

The second part of the webinar will have four thematic breakaway sessions led by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), Department of Science and Technology (DST), and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The sessions will have participants from various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India, academia, and industry.

The sessions will focus on the following themes:

S&T initiatives in prominent technology areas Potential for job creation/boosting employability

Technological self-reliance

Plan for achieving the vision of Amrut Kaal - India @2047

Suggested course of action, while reducing the compliance burden

The third part of the webinar will have the Secretaries and Ministers of the above Departments discussing action points from the breakaway sessions and charting the way ahead towards implementation

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9:13 [IST]