    PM Modi to address nation at 4pm today

    New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening, his office said.

    PM Modi to address nation tomorrow at 4pm

    "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 4 PM tomorrow," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

    The Prime Minister's Office, however, did not specifically mention whether the Modi will speak on India-China border tensions or the Coronavirus situation in the country.

    List of 59 Chinese apps banned by India: TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat among them

    However, the PMO's tweet came shortly after the government announced that it was banning 59 mobile phone apps linked to China that it said were prejudicial to India's sovereignty, defence, security and public order.

    It also followed the announcement of the Union home ministry's Unlock 2 guidelines that seeks to open up more activities outside containment zones from July 1 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

