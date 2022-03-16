PM Modi to address foundation course function at LBSNAA

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Valedictory Function of 96th Common Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Of Administration (LBSNAA) on 17th March at 12 noon via video conferencing. Prime Minister will inaugurate the new sports complex and dedicate revamped Happy Valley Complex to the Nation.

    The 96th Foundation Course is the first Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA based on the principles of Mission Karmayogi, with new pedagogy and course design. The batch comprises of 488 OTs from 16 services and 3 Royal Bhutan Services (Administrative, Police and Forest).

    To harness the adventurous and innovative spirit of the youthful batch, new pedagogy guided by the principles of Mission Karmayogi was designed. Emphasis was put on transforming the Officer Trainee from a student /citizen into a public servant through initiatives like interaction with Padma Awardees in the spirit of "Sabka Prayas" and village visit for an immersive experience of rural India.

    Officer Trainees also visited villages in remote/border areas to understand the challenges faced by people living in these areas. Modular approach for Curriculum was adopted in consonance with the principle of continuous graded learning and self-guided learning. In addition to health tests, fitness tests were also carried out to support the transition of an 'exam burdened student' to a 'healthy youthful civil servant'. All 488 Officer Trainees were given first level training in Krav Maga and in various other sports.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 22:44 [IST]
