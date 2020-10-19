University of Mysore is centre of rich education system of India: PM Modi

PM Modi speaks to CMs of Karnataka, Maharashtra over flood situation; assures all possible help

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the centenary convocation of the University of Mysore via video-conferencing.

Addressing a select audinece virtually, the prime minister said "The University of Mysore is the center of the rich education system of ancient India and the aspirations and capacities of future India. This university has realised the vision and resolutions of "Rajarshi" Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadeyar and M. Visvesvaraya Ji.

The prime minister said that education and initiation are considered two important stages of youth life here. "This has been a tradition in us for thousands of years. When we talk of initiation, it is not just an opportunity to get a degree. Today's day inspires us to make new resolutions for the next stage of life," the PM said.

"Now you are moving from a formal university campus, to the Virat Campus of Real Life University. This will be such a campus where, along with the degree, your ability and work will come, the applicability of the knowledge you have acquired will work,"he said.

"Even after so many years of independence, there were 16 IITs in the country. In the last 6 years, on average, a new IIT has been opened every year. One of it is also open in Dharwad, Karnataka." he added,

The Karnataka governor, along with other dignitaries, would be present on the occasion with members of the syndicate and the academic council, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, statutory officers, district officers and students and parents witnessed the ceremony online.

The university said that it will confer honorary doctorate on Infosys Foundation chairperson and author Sudha Murty during the convocation.

According to reports, the Crawford Hall premises have been sanitized ahead of the event and seating arrangements have been made for only 100 dignitaries which include 30 gold medal winners.

The sanitization measures have been taken keeping in mind the COVID-19 pandemic which has incorporated a restriction on large public gatherings in order to contain the pandemic.

"Honourable Chancellor has approved one candidate for an honorary degree.Sudha Murty, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation, will be conferred," Vice Chancellor prof G Hemanth Kumar told reporters in Mysuru on Friday.

The University of Mysore was established in 1916. It was the sixth university in the country and the first in Karnataka.