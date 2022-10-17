International Day for Eradication of Poverty 2022: Know its significance, theme and more

PM Modi to address 90th INTERPOL General Assembly tomorrow

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 90th Interpol General Assembly on 18th October at around 1:45 pm in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

The 90th General Assembly of INTERPOL will be held from 18th to 21st October. The meeting will be attended by delegations from 195 INTERPOL member countries comprising of Ministers, Police Chiefs of countries, Heads of National Central Bureaus and Senior police officers. The General Assembly is INTERPOL's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

The INTERPOL General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997. India's proposal to host the INTERPOL General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with overwhelming majority. The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world.

Union Home Minister, INTERPOL President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi and Secretary General Jurgen Stock, CBI Director will also be present on the occasion.