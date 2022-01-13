India has everything needed to be hub for medical tourism: PM Modi

PM Modi starts virtual meeting with CMs to review the Covid-19 situation

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual Covid-19 review meeting with the Chief Ministers of all states and union territories is underway.

The Prime Minister had also chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in the country on January 9, through video conference. During that review meeting, PM Modi had stressed on the need to ensure adequate health infrastructure at the district level.

He had asked officials to maintain coordination regarding this with the states. In that meeting, he had said that a meeting with Chief Ministers will be convened to discuss state-specific scenarios, best-practices and the public health response. India has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent past.

According to the Union Health Minister, India on Wednesday reported 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases and 442 fatalities. The daily positivity rate due to this virus in the country is 11.05 per cent. Active cases account for 2.65 per cent of the total cases.

Story first published: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 17:26 [IST]