India ready to contribute to any peace efforts: PM Modi to Ukraine prez Zelensky

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Oct 04: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Tuesday with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a statement from his office said.

He asserted that there can be no military solution to the Ukraine conflict, while also underlining that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Prime Minister reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He expressed his firm conviction that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India's readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

PM Modi also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, International Law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Prime Minister emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021.