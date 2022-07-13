Govt says lions' fury or calm depends on who looks at it

PM Modi speaks to Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte on Wednesday as the two leaders discussed the bilateral and strategic ties.

The two leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors. The two leaders also exchanged views on India-EU relations, regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in the recent years. The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit on 09 April 2021 and have been speaking regularly. 'Strategic Partnership on Water' was launched with Netherlands during the Virtual Summit.

In the current year, India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. This special milestone was celebrated with the State Visit of President of India to the Netherlands from 4-7 April 2022.

Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 19:12 [IST]