YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    PM Modi speaks to Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte on Wednesday as the two leaders discussed the bilateral and strategic ties.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    The two leaders discussed India-Netherlands bilateral ties, including Strategic Partnership on Water, cooperation in the key area of agriculture, potential for bilateral cooperation in high tech and emerging sectors. The two leaders also exchanged views on India-EU relations, regional and global issues including convergence and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

    With regular high-level visits and interactions, the India-Netherlands ties have gained tremendous momentum in the recent years. The two Prime Ministers held a Virtual Summit on 09 April 2021 and have been speaking regularly. 'Strategic Partnership on Water' was launched with Netherlands during the Virtual Summit.

    In the current year, India and the Netherlands are jointly commemorating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties. This special milestone was celebrated with the State Visit of President of India to the Netherlands from 4-7 April 2022.

    Comments

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 19:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X