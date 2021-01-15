Brazil sends aircraft to collect COVID-19 vaccines; India says export 'may take some time'

Ahead of mega vaccine launch a quick look at the dos and don’ts

What are the possible adverse reactions to vaccine shots mentioned in guidelines?

PM Modi set to launch India's Covid-19 vaccination drive: All you need to know

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 15: India is set to begin the much awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. Two indigenously developed coronavirus vaccines Covishield and Covaxin will be administered to nearly 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers both in government and private sectors during the first phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday at 10.30 am. This will be the world's largest vaccination program covering the entire length and breadth of India.

The vaccination programme will use Co-WIN, an online digital platform developed by the government. The QR code-based vaccination certificate will only be generated for Covid-19 vaccine beneficiaries who are registered on the Co-WIN platform.

PM @narendramodi will launch pan India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive on 16th January 2021



Telegram: https://t.co/pPDBMrqzZ2 pic.twitter.com/BpZ4IwLtS1 — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 15, 2021

The app facilitates realtime information of vaccine stocks, storage, temperature and individualized tracking of beneficiaries for the covid vaccine. It will help for the better management of the vaccination across the country.

A total of 3,006 session sites across all the states and Union Territories will be virtually connected during the launch. Around 100 beneficiaries will be vaccinated at each session site on Saturday.

A dedicated 24x7 call centre 1075 has also been established for addressing the queries related to Covid 19 pandemic, vaccine rollout and the Co-WIN app.

Adequate doses of both COVISHIELD and COVAXIN has already been delivered across the states and UTs.