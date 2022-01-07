PM Modi’s security lapse: Probe panel report in 3 days

New Delhi, Jan 06: The probe panel formed by the Punjab government to probe into the Prime Minister's security lapse will submit its report in three days.

Punjab has told the Centre that the panel will file its report on the lapses in the next three days. The panel was formed by the Punjab government on Thursday.

A security breach was reported during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5. The PM landed in Bathinda from where he was to go to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to rain and poor visibility, PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, a statement by the Ministry of Home Affairs read.

When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial via road, which would take more than 2 hours. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police, the MHA also said.

The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready.

Also in view of the contingency plan Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed, the MHA said. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport.

The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognisance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government. State Government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 10:30 [IST]