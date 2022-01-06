For Quick Alerts
PM Modi’s security breach: SC to hear PIL against Punjab govt on Friday
New Delhi, Jan 06: The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea to ensure there is no breach in the security of the prime minister in future.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of senior advocate Maninder Singh's submission that a serious breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security took place in Ferozepur, Punjab, on Wednesday.
After that, the prime minister returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending any event, including a rally.
"We will list it tomorrow as the first item," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, said on Thursday.
Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 12:33 [IST]