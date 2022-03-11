PM Modi’s mega road show in Gujarat a day after BJP’s stellar poll performance

YouTube
    Ahmedabad, Mar 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Gujarat and took part in a road show a day after the BJP won four assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

    PM Modi’s mega road show in Gujarat

    The PM reached Gujarat to a grand welcome. The state will be polling next year. The PM is on a two day visit to Gujarat and will take part in various events. He would address the Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan, which would be attended by over one lakh representatives from three tiers of the Panchayati Raj institutions in the state.

    During the road show, the PM waved at the scores of supporters who had landed up. He undertook the road show in an open jeep decorated with floral garlands. The show began from the airport to Kamalam, the BJP's headquarters in Gandhinagar.

    On Saturday, the PM will dedicate the building of the Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation at 11 am. He will also deliver the first convocation address at the University as the chief guest. AN official release from the PMO said that at around 6:30 PM on March 12, he will declare open the 11th Khel Mahakumbh and deliver an address on the occasion.

    Prior to his visit to his home state, PM Modi had tweeted, " Leaving for Gujarat, where I will be attending various programmes today and tomorrow. At 4 PM today, will address a Panchayat Mahasammelan, where several representatives from Panchayati Raj institutions will attend."

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 11:50 [IST]
