PM Modi's greetings on Telugu Language Day

New Delhi, Aug 29: Offering his greeting to people on the Telugu Language Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised those who are working to make the language popular.

He also paid tributes to Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, considered the father of the spoken Telugu, saying his thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations.

"Greetings on Telugu Language Day. Today, we appreciate all those who are making Telugu popular, especially among the youth. I also pay tributes to the great Gidugu Venkata Ramamurthy, whose thoughts, writings and social reform endeavours have left a lasting impact on generations," the prime minister tweeted.