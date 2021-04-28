PM Modi reviews Covid related operations by Air Force

At meet with PM, CDS says medical personnel of armed forced who retired in last 2 years being recalled

New Delhi, Apr 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed Covid-19 related operations by the Indian Air Force and stressed on the need to increase the speed, scale and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential material.

PM Modi spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in Covid related operations remain safe from infection. He also spoke about the need to ensure safety of all Covid related operations.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria informed the Prime Minister that the IAF has ordered 24x7 readiness of the entire heavy lift fleet and substantial numbers of the medium lift fleets to operate in a hub and spoke model to rapidly meet all Covid related tasking across the country and overseas. Aircrew for all fleets have been augmented to ensure round the clock operations.

He briefed the prime minister about a dedicated ''Covid Air Support Cell'' set up by the IAF to ensure faster coordination with different ministries and agencies on COVID-19 related operations.

Aircrew for all fleets have been augmented to ensure round-the-clock operations, Bhadauria added.

Hospitals under the IAF have increased COVID-19 facilities and are also allowing civilians wherever possible, the statement said, quoting the air chief.

During the review meeting, Modi stressed the need to increase the speed, scale and safety of operations in transporting oxygen tankers and other essential material.

He also spoke about the need to ensure that the IAF personnel engaged in COVID-19 related operations remain safe from infection and emphasised the need to ensure the safety of all COVID-19 related operations.

PM Modi also nquired about the health of IAF personnel and their families. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria apprised him that near saturation vaccination coverage has been achieved in the IAF.