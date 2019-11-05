PM Modi returns from Thailand: The highlights of the trip

The 14th East Asia Summit:

PM Modi affirmed the priority India attaches to firm and unambiguous action against terrorism and pitched for strong action against those abetting, sheltering and supporting terror groups. Modi called terrorism most heinous cross border crime, and sought decisive global action against the menace. The leaders of the grouping vowed to scale up efforts to deal with terrorism, radicalisation and transnational crimes including by ramping up coordination with anti-terror watchdog FATF and relevant UN agencies. . Apart from the 10 ASEAN member states, East Asia Summit includes India, China, Japan, Republic of Korea, Australia, New Zealand, United States and Russia.

16th ASEAN-India Summit

Prime Minister highlighted that last year's Commemorative Summit and Singapore Informal Summit's Decisions implementation has brought India and ASEAN closer. India is willing to increase cooperation and partnership in areas mutually beneficial to India and ASEAN and expressed readiness to improve partnership and capacity building in the areas of agriculture, research, engineering, science and ICT.

Prime Minister said that India's Act East Policy is a significant cornerstone of the Indo-Pacific strategy; adding that ASEAN is at the core of Act East Policy. A strong ASEAN will immensely benefit India. Prime Minister highlighted steps being taken to improve surface, maritime, air and digital connectivity.

RCEP Summit:

The most important decision that India took was not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP). India's decision to not join the mega free-trade agreement RCEP would help protect interests of domestic industry.

During his speech at the RCEP Summit on Monday, Modi announced that India will not join the mega Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal as negotiations failed to address New Delhi's "outstanding issues and concerns"

Modi-Abe meeting:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on Monday reviewed the evolving security scenario in the Indo-Pacific and agreed to further bolster bilateral cooperation in third countries for peace, prosperity and development in the region.

The two leaders held a meeting on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit. Both prime ministers reaffirmed their commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region based on a rules-based order.

'Sawasdee PM Modi'

India has eliminated a big reason behind sowing of seeds of terrorism and separatism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Bangkok on Saturday, in a clear reference to the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and reorganising of the state.

Addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Sawasdee PM Modi' event in the Thai capital of Bangkok, Modi said his government was working to fulfil those aims that seemed impossible. "We (India and Thailand) are very close to each other not only on the basis of our language but also the sentiments. You told me 'Sawasdee Modi', which has a connection with the Sanskrit word 'Swasti' that means 'welfare'," he said.

PM Modi meets his Australian counterpart Scott John Morrison

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with his Australian counterpart Scott John Morrison on the sidelines of ASEAN 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand

PM @narendramodi emplanes for home after participating in ASEAN & related summits, encapsulating principles of Neighbourhood First, Act East & Indo Pacific across discussions with leaders from the region.

PM leaves Thailand

PM left for home after attending India-ASEAN, the East Asia and the RCEP summits.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for home after participating in ASEAN & related summits, encapsulating principles of Neighbourhood First, Act East & Indo Pacific across discussions with leaders from the region," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.