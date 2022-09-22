YouTube
    PM Modi receives copy of Braille version of Assamese Dictionary ‘Hemkosh'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has received a copy of the Braille version of Assamese Dictionary 'Hemkosh' from Jayanta Baruah. Hemkosh was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century.

    Modi complimented Shri Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version.

    In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

    "Glad to have received a copy of the Braille version of 'Hemkosh', which was among the earliest Assamese dictionaries dating back to the 19th century. I compliment Mr. Jayanta Baruah and his team for his efforts leading to the publication of the Braille version."

    On this occasion, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and other were also present.

    <strong>PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states on 23rd Sep</strong> PM Modi to inaugurate National Conference of Environment Ministers of all states on 23rd Sep

    According to the Assam government, in course of his meeting with the Prime Minister at his official residence, Sarma had apprised the Prime Minister about the various developmental projects and schemes taken up in the state.

    He also informed the Prime Minister about the status of the underwater tunnel between Kaliabor and Jamuguri.

    The Chief Minister also once again extended an invitation to the Prime Minister to the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Borphukan to be held in New Delhi on November 24 next.

    Story first published: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 9:04 [IST]
