YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi praises courageous Central Industrial Security Force on Raising Day

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the Central Industrial Security Force on its raising day, saying their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    One of the central armed police forces in India, the CISF was set up in 1969 and is tasked with the security of vital government and industrial buildings.

    "On their Raising Day, greetings to the courageous @CISFHQrs personnel and their families. Their role in furthering national safety and progress is deeply valued. In 2019, I had attended the Raising Day celebrations of CISF. Here is what I had spoken then," PM Modi said in a tweet, posting the speech he had delivered in 2019.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 9:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 10, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X