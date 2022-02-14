YouTube
    PM Modi pays tributes to Pulwama martyrs

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the CRPF jawans who were killed in the terror attack in Pulwama district of south Kashmir in February, 2019.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "I pay homage to all those martyred in Pulwama on this day in 2019 and recall their outstanding service to our nation. Their bravery and supreme sacrifice motivates every Indian to work towards a strong and prosperous country," said the prime minister.

    The attack on the CRPF convoy took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on February 14, 2019.

    A 22-year-old suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus carrying 40 CRPF personnel on February 14, 2019, in the Pulwama district. The incident killed 40 Indian soldiers along with the perpetrator-Adil Ahmad Dar-who was a local Kashmiri youth.

    Story first published: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:36 [IST]
    X