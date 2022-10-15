Himachal was valued less on strength, more on Parliament seats before: PM Modi

PM Modi pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Oct 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to APJ Abdul Kalam on his birth anniversary on October 15, saying India can never forget his indelible contribution towards the nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society.

On his 90th birth anniversary, Modi tweeted, "Tributes to our former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He is greatly admired for his contribution to our nation as a scientist and as a President who struck a chord with every section of society."

The prime minister also tagged a short clip of his laudatory references to Kalam in past.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary: Check out the Missile Man's inspiring quotes

Kalam served as the 11th president of India between 2002-07 and earned the respect and admiration of people and political parties across the spectrum for his simple living and non-partisan conduct. He is also credited with opening the doors of the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the masses and came to be affectionately called the 'People's President'.

He continued with his quest to guide and inspire the new generation with his speaking tours across the country after his term was over.

Kalam, who died in 2015, also earned the sobriquet 'Missile Man of India' for his role in the development of India's missile programmes.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, October 15, 2022, 9:53 [IST]