PM Modi participates in 553rd birth anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev

New Delhi, Nov 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday participated in 553rd Birth Anniversary celebration of Sri Guru Nanak Dev in Delhi. The celebration took place at the residence of Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairperson of National Commission for Minorities.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi extended best wishes to all the countrymen on the occasion of Gurpurab, the festival of lights.

Dev Deepawali is also being celebrated in the country today, especially in Kashi, a grand event is being held, deities are being welcomed with lakhs of diyas.

"During my tenure as the PM, we got the privilege of celebrating 350th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, we had the privilege of celebrating the 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji. Three years ago, we also celebrated the 550th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji," PM Modi said.

"It is difficult for me to express in words the feeling I had when Kartarpur Sahib corridor opened after decades. We know how the situation worsen in Afghanistan some time ago. We launched a campaign to bring back Hindu-Sikh families. We also brought Guru Granth Sahib safely," the prime minister said.

"Inspired by Guru Nanak Dev Ji's thoughts, the country is moving ahead with the spirit of welfare of 130 crore Indians. The guidance that country received from Guruvani centuries ago is also a tradition, a belief & a vision of a developed India for us today," PM Modi added.

