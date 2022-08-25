PM Modi on two-day visit to Gujarat from Aug 27

New Delhi, Aug 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat on 27th and 28th August and inaugurate various developmental projects.

"At around 5:30 PM on 27th August, the Prime Minister will address Khadi Utsav at Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. At around 10 AM on 28th August, he will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the PM will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects in Bhuj. At around 5 pm, the Prime Minister will address a programme in Gandhinagar, marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Khadi Utsav

In a one of its kind event being held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi Utsav is being organized to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. The Utsav will be organized at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad and will witness 7500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place. The event will also feature an exhibition showcasing the "Evolution of Charkhas" by displaying 22 Charkhas from different generations used since 1920s. It will include charkhas like "Yerwada Charkha" which symbolises the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, to the charkhas with latest innovations and technology used today. A live demonstration of the production of Ponduru Khadi will also be done. During the event, Prime Minister will also inaugurate the new office building of the Gujarat Rajya Khadi Gramodyog Board and a foot over bridge at Sabarmati.

PM in Bhuj

Prime Minister will inaugurate Smriti Van Memorial in Bhuj district. It has been built in an area of around 470 acre to celebrate the spirit of resilience shown by the people after the death of around 13,000 people who had lost their lives during the 2001 earthquake which had its epicentre in Bhuj. The Memorial carries names of the people who had lost their lives during the earthquake.

The state of the art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum is segregated in seven blocks based on seven themes: Rebirth, Rediscover, Restore, Rebuild, Rethink, Relive and Renew. The first block is based on the theme Rebirth depicting Earth's evolution and ability of the earth to overcome every time. The second block showcases Gujarat's topography and various natural disasters that the state is vulnerable to. The third block takes one back to the immediate aftermath after the 2001 earthquake. Galleries in this block address the massive relief effort undertaken by individuals as well as organisations. The fourth block showcases Gujarat's rebuilding initiatives and success stories post 2001 earthquake. The fifth block prompts the visitor to think and learn about different types of disasters and future readiness for any type of disaster at any time. The sixth block helps us to relive the experience of an earthquake with the help of a simulator. The experience is designed in a 5D simulator and is meant to give the visitor the ground reality of an event at this scale. The seventh block provides people with a space for remembrance where they can pay homage to the lost souls, the statement from the Prime Minister's Office read.

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 4,400 crore in Bhuj. The Prime Minister will inaugurate the Kachchh Branch Canal of Sardar Sarovar Project. The total length of the Canal is around 357 km. A part of the canal was inaugurated by the Prime Minister in 2017 and the remaining part is being inaugurated now. Canal would help in providing irrigation facilities in Kachchh and drinking water in all 948 villages and 10 towns of the Kachchh district. Prime Minister will inaugurate various other projects as well including New Automatic Milk Processing and Packing Plant of Sarhad Dairy; Regional Science Centre, Bhuj; Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre at Gandhidham; Veer Bal Smarak at Anjar; Bhuj 2 Substation at Nakhatrana etc. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various projects worth over Rs. 1500 crores as well, including the Bhuj- Bhimasar Road.

PM in Gandhinagar

PM Modi will address a programme marking the commemoration of 40 years of Suzuki in India, being held at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. During the event, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones of two key projects of the Suzuki group in India - the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat and Maruti Suzuki's upcoming vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana.

The Suzuki Motor Gujarat Electric Vehicle Battery Manufacturing Facility at Hansalpur, Gujarat will be set-up with an investment of around Rs. 7,300 crores to manufacture Advance Chemistry Cell batteries for Electric Vehicles. The vehicle manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana will have the potential to manufacture 10 lakh passenger vehicles per year, making it one of the largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facilities at a single site in the world. The first phase of the project will be set up with an investment of over Rs 11,000 crore, the statement concluded.

Story first published: Thursday, August 25, 2022, 18:00 [IST]