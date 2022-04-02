PM Modi, Nepalese PM flag off India-Nepal rail link

Will solve own problems, won’t allow external interference says Nepal’s foreign minister

New Delhi, Apr 2: PM Narendra Modi and Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services between Jaynagar (India) and Kurtha (Nepal) built under India's Grant Assistance.

The Jaynagar-Kurtha section is part of the 68.7km Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardidas rail link built under the Government of India's grant assistance of NPR 8.77 billion.

The new infrastructure was built for broad gauge railway operation by replacing the narrow gauge, which was stopped more than seven years ago. Nepal Railway Company has made all necessary preparations for the inaugural ceremony, according to officials.

Prior to the flagging off the trains, Modi held extensive talks with his visiting Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba covering various key facets of close neighbourly ties between the two countries. Deuba, accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in New Delhi on Friday on a three-day visit.

"A renewed opportunity to deepen the special ties of friendship and cooperation between our two countries," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter ahead of the Modi-Deuba talks.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Deuba on Friday evening. It is Deuba's first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister in July last year for a fifth time following a spell of political turmoil in Kathmandu.

Story first published: Saturday, April 2, 2022, 13:11 [IST]