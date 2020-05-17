  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi must walk the talk: Congress on Rs 20 lakh crore economic package

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 17: The Congress on Sunday claimed that the centre's coronavirus stimulus package amounts to Rs 3.22 lakh crore which is 1.6 per cent of the country's gross domestic product, not Rs 20 lakh crore announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

    Anand Sharma
    Anand Sharma

    "The government's economic package is only of Rs 3.22 lakh crore and is only 1.6 per cent of India's GDP and is not worth Rs 20 lakh crore as announced by the Prime Minister," Congress spokesperson Anand Sharma said, addressing a press conference through video conferencing.

    "I am questioning the Finance Minister, disputing the announcement of Prime Minister and challenging the government to disprove me on the numbers given by me and am ready for a debate with the finance minister," he said.

    The fifth and final tranche in-depth

    PM Modi must walk the talk, he added.

    States would be able to borrow more money, the Centre said today, increasing their borrowing limit from 3 per cent to 5 percent. This would give them an additional Rs 4.28 lakh crore, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, unveiling the fifth and the last tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus.

    The states have been facing sharp decline in revenues following the countrywide lockdown imposed to counter coronavirus. "We have consistently provided the necessary support because they are at the front end of fighting the pandemic," Ms Sitharaman said.

    PM Modi last week announced a Rs 20 lakh crore, which he said was 10 per cent of the GDP, to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and weeks-long lockdown.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X