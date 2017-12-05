Newly elected UP BJP Mayors meet PM Modi in Delhi

All the newly elected mayors of Bharatiya Janata Party met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

PM Modi meets UP BJP Mayors in Delhi. Photo credit: ANI

This year, the party has won 14 out of 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh, while two have gone to the Bahujan Samaj Party.

While the meeting is being termed a courtesy call, the Prime Minister is expected to share with the new mayors, his vision of the development of cities. The meeting is significant because the Prime Minister wants to establish direct communication with the public representatives.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey had met these newly elected mayors here on Sunday.

Out of the 16 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh that went to polls late in November, the BJP candidates won the mayoral seats in 14, including in Lucknow, Agra, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur, and Allahabad.

