  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi meets top economists ahead of budget

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Amid growing concern over the slowdown in the economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today attended an interactive session with over 40 economists and other experts, organised by NITI Aayog, on the theme "Economic Policy - The Road Ahead."

    File photo of Narendra Modi
    File photo of Narendra Modi

    The meeting comes against the backdrop of recent Central Statistics Office (CSO) data showing that the economic growth slowed to a five-year low of 5.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, pushing India behind China, due to poor showing by agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

    The CSO data had also shown that joblessness was at a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18.

    Pre-Budget 'halwa ceremony'; Why officials would be locked-up in ministry till July 5

    It also revealed that the annual Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for fiscal 2018-19 (at 2011-12 prices) was at a five-year low of 6.8 per cent. The GDP growth was 7.2 per cent in 2017-18.

    The meeting also assumes significance as it comes ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on July 5 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi indian economy

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue