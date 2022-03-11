PM Modi meets his mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence

India on side of peace in Russia-Ukraine war: PM cites multi-faceted relationship with involved countries

New Delhi, Mar 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gujarat's capital city Gandhinagar. This comes after the BJP registered victory in four of five states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh.

PM Modi addressed a gathering of Gujarat BJP leaders here as Assembly elections in the state draw near, and asked them to maintain a close contact with people.

More than 430 leaders and workers were present at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters, said BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December 2022.

Earlier in the day, arriving in Gujarat after the BJP's impressive performance in elections in Uttar Pradesh and three other states, the prime minister conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

In 2017, the BJP had managed to win 99 seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state.

The saffron party is in power in Gujarat since 1998 and can face huge anti-incumbency.

The party carried out a sudden change of guard in the state in September 2021 - in the aftermath of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic - when the Rupani cabinet made way for a new ministry headed by first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel.

