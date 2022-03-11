YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 UP Election Result 2022 Punjab Election Result 2022 Goa Election Result 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi meets his mother Heeraben at her Gandhinagar residence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gujarat's capital city Gandhinagar. This comes after the BJP registered victory in four of five states, including the crucial Uttar Pradesh.

    Narendra Modi

    PM Modi addressed a gathering of Gujarat BJP leaders here as Assembly elections in the state draw near, and asked them to maintain a close contact with people.

    More than 430 leaders and workers were present at the meeting held at the party's state headquarters, said BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas.

    Assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December 2022.

    Earlier in the day, arriving in Gujarat after the BJP's impressive performance in elections in Uttar Pradesh and three other states, the prime minister conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

    In 2017, the BJP had managed to win 99 seats, only seven more than the majority mark of 92, in Gujarat, the prime minister's home state.

    The saffron party is in power in Gujarat since 1998 and can face huge anti-incumbency.

    The party carried out a sudden change of guard in the state in September 2021 - in the aftermath of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic - when the Rupani cabinet made way for a new ministry headed by first-time MLA Bhupendra Patel.

    More NARENDRA MODI News  

    Read more about:

    narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, March 11, 2022, 22:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 11, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X