PM Modi, Macron share concerns over Ukraine

    New Delhi, Mar 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with H.E. Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic.

    The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine. They shared their concerns over continuing hostilities and the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

    Prime Minister Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to dialogue and diplomacy. He stressed India's belief that respect for international law, the UN Charter and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states underpin the contemporary world order.

    The Prime Minister welcomed the talks between the two parties and stressed upon the importance of ensuring free and uninterrupted humanitarian access and smooth movement of all people.

    Prime Minister also briefed President Macron about India's efforts to evacuate its citizens from the conflict areas and to send urgent relief supplies, including medicines for the affected populations.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 2, 2022, 9:29 [IST]
