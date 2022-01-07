PM Modi likely to interact with Maharashtra CM today to discuss COVID-19 situation

Lockdown in Maharashtra? Here's what state health minister has to say

Mumbai, Jan 07: No decision yet on weekend curfew, said Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a review meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this evening on the Covid-19 situation.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope ruled out the possibility of a lockdown in the state at this point of time.

He said the state government has not yet considered shutting down local trains in Mumbai and imposing inter-district travel restrictions as the number of hospitalisations was still low.

Maharashtra on Thursday logged 36,265 new coronavirus cases, 36 per cent more than the previous day with Mumbai alone registering 20,181 infections.

The slum-dominated and densely populated Dharavi area of Mumbai recorded 107 new coronavirus cases, highest since the pandemic began in March 2020, civic officials said. The previous record of daily cases in the area was 99, recorded on April 8, 2021, during the second wave of the pandemic.

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 15:55 [IST]