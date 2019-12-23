  • search
    PM Modi like ''God'' for migrants: Shivraj Singh Chouhan on citizenship law

    By PTI
    |

    Jaipur, Dec 23: Hailing the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led NDA government for enacting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that Modi was like "God" for the migrants who faced religious persecution in Pakistan.

    "Modi has come as God for migrants whose lives were not safe, who lived in an environment of instability and who used to say that they will die but will not return to Pakistan. They have got a new lease of life," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said at a press conference here.

    Shivraj Singh Chouhan
    Shivraj Singh Chouhan

    Accusing the Congress of spreading confusion among people over the Act, he said Congress president Sonia Gandhi should have spoken during the debate in Parliament before the passage of the bill, instead of putting out a televised video message about the issue.

    "She should have spoken during the debate in Parliament," he added.

    Chouhan also questioned whether the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi had ever heard of the plight of migrants who live in India.

    Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 14:39 [IST]
