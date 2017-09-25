Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday unveiled a new flagship programme of 'Saubhagya - Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' to energise last mile power delivery.

The Rs 16,320-crore scheme aims at providing 'last mile electricity connectivity to all rural and urban households'.

Will launch Saubhagya Yojana & inaugurate Deendayal Urja Bhawan. Programme starts at 6:30 PM. Watch on your phones. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/hViDMYva5P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2017

The announcement, made at the headquarters of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, will reinforce the ruling party's electricity-for-all target, which was recently advanced from 2019 to 2018.

Here are the key features of the scheme

• Access to electricity to all willing households

• Substitution to keroseane

• Improvement in educational services

• Improvement in communications

• Improvement in public health

• Improvement in public safety

• Increased job opportunities.

• Better quality of life, especially for women, in daily chores

Modi also inaugurated Deendayal Urja Bhawan in the national capital on the occasion of birth centenary celebration of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

