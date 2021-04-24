PM Modi launches distribution of e-property cards under SWAMITVA scheme

States should ensure no oxygen tanker is stopped, stranded: PM at meeting with CMs

New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the distribution of e-property cards under the SWAMITVA scheme today on National Panchayati Raj Day at 12 noon through video conferencing.

The Panchayati Raj Day is an important occasion to repeat the resolutions of Navnirman of rural India.

This day is also a day to see, understand and appreciate the contribution of our Gram Panchayats and their extraordinary works, the PM said.

The Svamitva scheme has been implemented to benefit our friends in rural areas. They will now have a written document regarding their land ownership, the PM also said.

4.09 lakh property owners will be given their e-property cards on this occasion, which will also mark the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country.