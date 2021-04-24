YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Read more about:

    narendra modi panchayati raj

    PM Modi launches distribution of e-property cards under SWAMITVA scheme

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the distribution of e-property cards under the SWAMITVA scheme today on National Panchayati Raj Day at 12 noon through video conferencing.

    The Panchayati Raj Day is an important occasion to repeat the resolutions of Navnirman of rural India.

    PM Modi launches distribution of e-property cards under SWAMITVA scheme

    This day is also a day to see, understand and appreciate the contribution of our Gram Panchayats and their extraordinary works, the PM said.

    Centre to provide fresh insurance cover to 'COVID-19 warriors' under PMGK schemeCentre to provide fresh insurance cover to 'COVID-19 warriors' under PMGK scheme

    The Svamitva scheme has been implemented to benefit our friends in rural areas. They will now have a written document regarding their land ownership, the PM also said.

    4.09 lakh property owners will be given their e-property cards on this occasion, which will also mark the rolling out of the SVAMITVA scheme for implementation across the country.

    MORE narendra modi NEWS

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X