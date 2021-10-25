PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission: Know all about the scheme

PM says notion that Army, police meant for men no longer exists, lauds rise in number of women cops

oi-Prakash KL

Varanasi (UP), Oct 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

The prime minister's initiative is one of the largest pan-India schemes aimed at strengthening the healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will develop infrastructure to check and monitor disease.

"Along with providing healthcare facilities, PM Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission will also provide employment opportunities to the people," he said.

The objective of the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission is to fill gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. It will provide support for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 high focus states.

Under the scheme, 11,024 urban health and wellness centres will be established in all the states. This helps to build critical care services in the districts with over five lakh populations across the country. Whereas the remaining districts will be covered through referral services.

Through a network of laboratories across the country, people will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the public healthcare system and integrated public health labs will be set up in all the districts.

A national institution for one health, four new national institutes for virology, a regional research platform for WHO South East Asia Region, nine biosafety level-III laboratories, five new regional national centre for disease control will be set up under this scheme. PTI