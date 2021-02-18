PM Modi launches 3,231 crore 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' project in Assam

India a more confident nation, can be seen on our border: PM Modi

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launched the Rs 3,231 crore 'Mahabahu Brahmaputra' project in Assam today. The PM also laid the foundation for two bridges in Assam.

Following the launch, PM Modi said that in the past few years, the double engine of the Governments at the Centre and Assam made an effort to reduce the geographical and cultural gaps in the entire region.

He said that the Brahmaputra river has been the source of connectivity for years. We are trying to connect Assam with the northeast, he also said.

The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of India's longest bridge which will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari in Meghalaya. The 19 kilometre long bride will be India's longest and will play a crucial role in connecting the two Northeastern states.

The launch of ''Mahabahu-Brahmaputra'' will be marked by the inauguration of Ro-Pax (roll-on/roll-off passenger service) vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari Shilanyas of the inland water transport terminal at Jogighopa, and various tourist jetties on the Brahmaputra, the Prime Minister''s Office (PMO) said.

Besides these, digital solutions for ease-of-doing-business will be also launched, it said.

''Mahabahu-Brahmaputra'' is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

The Ro-Pax services will help in reducing travel time by providing connectivity between banks and thus reducing the distance to be travelled by road, the PMO noted.

Ro-Pax operation between Neamati and Majuli will reduce the total distance of 420 km currently being travelled by vehicles to only 12 km, resulting in a substantial impact on logistics of small-scale industries of the region.

The programme also includes inaugurations for the construction of tourist jetties at four locations, Neamati, Biswanath Ghat, Pandu and Jogighopa with the financial assistance of Rs 9.41 crores from the Ministry of Tourism, the PMO said.

These jetties will promote river cruise tourism, generate local employment and also generate growth for local businesses.

The PMO said a permanent Inland Water Transport Terminal will also be built at Jogighopa under the programme, which will connect with the multi-modal logistics park also coming up there.

This terminal will help in reducing traffic on the Siliguri Corridor towards Kolkata and Haldia.

The PMO said it will also facilitate uninterrupted movement of cargo even during the flood season to various North-Eastern states like Meghalaya and Tripura and to Bhutan and Bangladesh as well.

Modi will also launch two e-portals to further ease of doing business.

The Car-D (Cargo Data) portal will collate cargo and cruise data on a real-time basis. PANI (Portal for Asset and Navigation Information) will act as an one-stop solution for providing information about river navigation and infrastructure.