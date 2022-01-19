Spotify to Gaana: Mann ki Baat now available on all major audio, music platforms

PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 30th January, 2022.

On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.https://t.co/Y5caxDl3Q4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."

