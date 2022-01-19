For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat
India
New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 30th January, 2022.
On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800.https://t.co/Y5caxDl3Q4— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2022
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."
Know all about
Narendra Modi
Keep youself updated with latest News, Videos & Photos of your favorite Politician
"Narendra Modi"
"Narendra Modi"