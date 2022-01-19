YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jan 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited citizens to share their ideas and suggestions for Mann Ki Baat which will take place on Sunday, 30th January, 2022.

    PM Modi invites ideas for Mann ki Baat
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; "On the 30th on this month, the first #MannKiBaat of 2022 will take place. I am sure you have lots to share in terms of inspiring life stories and topics. Share them on @mygovindia or the NaMo App. Record your message by dialling 1800-11-7800."

    Narendra Modi
    Know all about
    Narendra Modi

    More MANN KI BAAT News  

    Read more about:

    mann ki baat narendra modi

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X