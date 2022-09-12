Have changed my DP to 'Tiranga' on my social media pages...: PM Modi urges people to do same

PM Modi invites ideas and inputs for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited people to share the ideas and inputs for upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat scheduled for 25th September 2022 at 11 am.

The ideas can be shared on MyGov, Namo App, or dial the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message.

Anyone also can give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give his/her suggestions to the Prime Minister.

Sharing MyGov invitation, the Prime Minister tweeted,"#MannKiBaat is enriched by diverse inputs and inspiring collective efforts across India which have brought positive changes in our society. Like always, I look forward to receiving your inputs for this month's episode which will take place on the 25th.''

In a statement on Twitter, MyGov said: "Send us your suggestions on the themes or issues you want the Prime Minister to speak about in the upcoming 'Mann Ki Baat' episode. Share your views in this Open Forum or alternatively you can also dial the toll-free number 1800-11-7800 and record your message for the Prime Minister in either Hindi or English. Some of the recorded messages may become part of the broadcast."

It further stated that one could also give a missed call on 1922 and follow the link received in SMS to directly give your suggestions to the prime minister.

The latest episode of Mann ki Baat will air on September 25 at 11 am on Doordarshan, AIR News, the AIR News website, and the newsonair mobile app. Additionally, it may be watched live on YouTube via the AIR News, DD News, PMO, and Information and Broadcasting Ministry feeds.

Mann Ki Baat is an Indian radio programme hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which he addresses the people of the nation. The first episode debuted on October 3, 2014.

