PM Modi inaugurates World Dairy Summit 2022

    Noida, Sep 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 in Greater Noida.

    The four-day summit, which is being organised at India Expo Centre & Mart, is a congregation of global and Indian dairy stakeholders, including industry leaders, experts, farmers and policy planners centring around the theme 'Dairy for Nutrition and Livelihood', the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

    Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said "India's dairy sector is recognised for production by masses rather than mass production. Today 8cr families are getting employment in the dairy sector. India has become the largest producer of dairy products in the world due to collective efforts of small-scale dairy farmers."

    "The digital revolution witnessed in India has also reached the dairy sector. Digital payment system developed for India's dairy sector can help farmers across the world," PM Modi said.

    Praising women's role, PM Modi said "women are the real leaders of India's dairy sector... In 2014, India produced 146 million tonnes of milk. Now it has increased to 210 million tonnes. That means an increase of about 44 per cent."

    narendra modi dairy

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 12:18 [IST]
