PM Modi inaugurates Nano Urea (Liquid) plant in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, May 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol, at 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said,"Today, we are moving forward in the direction of model cooperative village. Six villages of Gujarat have been marked where cooperative arrangements will be completely made available. I was glad to inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant today".

"Power in a sack of urea has now been compressed into a bottle... Imagine how much will transportation costs be reduced and benefit small farmers. This plant has a capacity of manufacturing 1.5 lakh bottles, but in coming times, 8 more such plants will be established in India," PM Modi said.

"India is the 2nd biggest consumer of fertilizers & 3rd biggest producer of fertilizer. 7-8 years ago, the majority of urea could not reach our farms and was destroyed due to black marketing. Urea factories were shut because of a lack of new technologies," the prime minister said.

"After the formation of our govt in 2014, we did 100% neem coating of urea. This ensured that the farmers of the country got enough urea. We did the work of restarting 5 closed fertilizer factories in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Telangana," he added.

"The example of cooperative model of dairy sector is in front of us. Today, India is the largest milk producer in the world, in which Gujarat has a major share. Dairy sector is growing rapidly in the last years & is also contributing more to the rural economy," PM Modi claimed.

Futher the prime minister sai, "Today, India produces milk worth around Rs 8 lakh crores in a day... even if we combine the wheat & rice market, it is lesser than milk production... if we have seen more prosperity in Gujarat's villages, a major reason is the dairy sector-linked cooperatives."

"India imports urea from abroad, in which a 50 kg bag of urea costs Rs 3,500. But in the country, the same urea bag is given to farmers for only Rs 300. Our govt bears a load of Rs 3,200 on a bag of urea. We've tried to face all the difficulties but not let our farmers suffer," he added.

Story first published: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 17:41 [IST]