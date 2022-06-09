YouTube
    PM Modi inaugurates 'Biotech Startup Expo 2022'

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. The Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event, organised to mark completion of ten years of setting up of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

    PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo 2022
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Biotech Start-up Expo, through video conferencing, in New Delhi. PTI

    The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

    The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc.

    About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, clean energy, among others.

    X