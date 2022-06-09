PM Modi inaugurates 'Biotech Startup Expo 2022'

King busy in celebrations: Shiv Sena's dig at PM Modi over targeted killings

New Delhi, Jun 09: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. The Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event, organised to mark completion of ten years of setting up of Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Ministers Dr Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan attends Biotech Startup Expo 2022 pic.twitter.com/zwCQjhHT1A — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2022

The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council BIRAC.

The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc.

About 300 stalls will be set up at the Expo, which will showcase the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, clean energy, among others.