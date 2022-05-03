India believes there will be no winner in Russia-Ukraine conflict: PM Modi

Indian community chant '2024: Modi once more' slogan' in Germany

PM Modi in Denmark on day 2 in Europe| 10 points

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 03: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Denmark for the first time on Tuesday after a busy first day of the three-nation Europe visit that kickstarted with Germany. Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen visited India in October.

The Prime Minister is also set to meet Queen Margrethe II of Denmark as he visits the capital city of Copenhagen.

Here are top ten updates on PM Modi's Europe visit:

Know all about Narendra Modi

On the first day of the Europe visit, PM Modi held talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community and met several top business leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the reforms undertaken by his government as he interacted with Indian and German business leaders, urging them to invest in India's youth. The event saw participation of top representatives from the governments and selected CEOs from both sides, who engaged in discussions on topics ranging from climate cooperation; supply chains; research and development. Modi's visit comes amid the Ukraine crisis, which has united much of Europe against Russia. Earlier, addressing a joint press event with Scholz after co-chairing the 6th inter-governmental consultations between the two nations, Modi said India was concerned over the humanitarian impact of the conflict and had provided aid to Ukraine. About 16,000 people of India-origin live in Denmark, says the government. A PMO statement earlier said that a majority of 1 million people in Europe - who have their roots in India - live in Germany. Modi will travel to Copenhagen at the invitation of the Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. He will also participate in the second India-Nordic summit being hosted by Denmark. During the visit, Prime Minister will attend an India-Denmark Business Forum and also address members of the Indian diaspora. At the India-Nordic summit, Modi will also interact with other Nordic leaders including Prime Minister Katr n Jakobsd ttir of Iceland, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr St re of Norway, Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson of Sweden and Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland. The summit will focus on subjects like post-pandemic economic recovery, climate change, innovation and technology, renewable energy, the evolving global security scenario and India-Nordic cooperation in the Arctic region.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 3, 2022, 8:21 [IST]