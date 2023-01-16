Every Indian is proud of our Army: PM Modi, Rajnath Singh extend greetings on Army Day

PM Modi’s to hold roadshow in Delhi today: Check which routes to avoid

PM Modi holds roadshow as BJP national executive begins in New Delhi

India

oi-Prakash KL

People thronged both sides of the roads to greet PM Modi and showered flower petals on Prime Minister's cavalcade.

New Delhi, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Delhi as the party's two-day national executive began in Delhi on Monday.

The roadshow was kicked off from Patel Chowk, then headed towards Parliament Street in the national capital as enthused BJP workers and supporters lined the roads to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People showered PM Modi with flower petals and chanted slogans in his support.

Huge cutouts of PM were placed along the road and also posters highlighting various initiatives of his government and India's presidency of the G20 were spotted. Folk artistes from several states performed on some of them, while others blared patriotic songs, according to a PTI report.

BJP president JP Nadda welcomed PM Modi at the venue of the party's meeting, which started upon the Prime Minister's arrival.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar arrive at NDMC Convention Center in Delhi for BJP's roadshow pic.twitter.com/gonlwHpPzp — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

While PM Modi has frequently been holding roadshows, it is not very often that he does it ahead of the party executive, which has been organised several times in the national capital now. BJP leaders noted that Modi had held a roadshow ahead of the party's national executive in Odisha, and added that the exercise proved to be helpful in galvanising cadre and supporters.

Delhi | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives at NDMC Convention Centre for the BJP National Executive meeting pic.twitter.com/7psN2Xxd3n — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

With Lok Sabha polls due in the first half of next year, the enthusiastic roadshow will also help energise the party's Delhi unit after its loss to the Aam Aadmi Party in the recent municipal polls, they said.

BJP National Executive meeting being held at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/eYEEwrOhiW — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party's national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries was held at the BJP headquarters.

As per the earlier plan, it was scheduled to be held on Tuesday, but the plans underwent a change. It has to be noted that This is the first major meeting of the party after registering a thumping victory in the Gujarat assembly elections, last month.