Mann Ki Baat: 'Our country accomplished an unprecedented feat by vaccinating over 7 mn people', says PM

PM Modi holds high-level meet with Home minister, Defence Minister, NSA Doval

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 29: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

The meeting is being held two days after drones were used for a terror strike at the Jammu airbase.

The Army had on Monday said that it had averted a major threat when two drones were spotted near the military station in Jammu. The drones flew away after the forces fired at them.

The high level meeting was held to discuss the futuristic challenges in the defence sector and equipping the forces with modern equipment.

On Wednesday, the PM will chair a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers. The meeting is likely to focus on the COVID-19 situation and the functioning of a few ministries would also be reviewed.

The work done by the Road and Transport Ministry and Civil Aviation and Telecom ministries may be reviewed in the meeting, the sources said.

A wider discussion on the COVID-19 situation is also likely during the meeting, they said. The meeting is being held a week after Prime Minister Modi held meetings with ministers both Cabinet and Minister of State rank in different groups to review the performance of their respective ministries

These meetings were held at the Prime Minister''s official residence and BJP president JP Nadda was present in most of these meetings

Political observers and BJP insiders feel the council of ministers meeting assumes significance as it is being held at a time when political circles are abuzz with speculation of a cabinet expansion and reshuffle.