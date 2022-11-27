PM Modi hails Telangana weaver's 'Unique' G20 Gift In 'Mann Ki Baat' address

New Delhi, Nov 27: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' where he spoke about a weaver from Telangana sending him a self-woven logo of the G20 Summit which will be hosted by India next year.

A Unique Gift

A waver named Veldi Hariprasad from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana has sent the logo as a gift to the Prime Minister. "I want to start today's program referring to a unique gift. There is a weaver brother in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana - YeldhiHariprasad Garu. He has sent me this G-20 logo woven with his own hands. I was surprised to see this wonderful gift. Hariprasad ji is such an expert in his art that he attracts everyone's attention. Hariprasad ji has also sent me a letter along with this hand-woven G-20 logo.

In this he has written that it is a matter of great pride for India to host the G-20 summit next year. Amid the joy of this achievement of the country, he has prepared this logo of G-20 with his own hands. He has inherited this wonderful talent of weaving from his father and today he is engaged in it with full passion," the PM said in the 95th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The PM said that he was happy to see how connected even a person sitting in a district of Telangana could feel with a summit like G-20. "Today, many people like Hariprasad Garu have sent letters to me saying that their hearts have swelled with pride at the country hosting such a big summit. I will also mention to you the message of Subba Rao Chillara ji from Pune and Tushar Jagmohan from Kolkata. They have highly appreciated India's pro-active efforts regarding G-20," he added.

G20 Presidency is Great Opportunity for India

The Prime Minister claimed that it was a great opportunity for India and the country should make full use of it. "The G-20 has a partnership comprising two-thirds of the world's population, three-fourths of world trade, and 85% of world GDP. You can imagine - India is going to preside over such a big group, such a powerful group, 3 days from now i.e. from the 1st of December. What a great opportunity has come for India, for every Indian! This becomes even more special because India was awarded this responsibility during Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal .

Friends, the Presidency of G-20 has arrived as a big opportunity for us. We have to make full use of this opportunity and focus on Global Good, world welfare. Whether it is peace or unity, sensitivity towards the environment, or sustainable development, India has solutions to challenges related to these. The theme that we have given "One Earth, One Family, One Future" shows our commitment to Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. We always say - Om Sarvesham Swastirbhavatu. Sarvesham Shanti Bhavatu. Sarvesham Purnambhavatu. Sarvesham Mangalambhavatu. Om Shanti: Shanti: Shanti," he added.

He further stated that many programs related to G-20 will be organized in different parts of the country and people across the country will get an opportunity to visit those states.

"I am sure that you will bring the diverse and distinctive colors of your culture to the world and you also have to remember that the people coming to the G-20, even if they come now as delegates, are tourists of the future. I urge all of you, especially my young friends on one more thing. Like Hariprasad Garu, you too must join the G-20 in one way or the other. The Indian logo of G-20 can be made, can be printed, in a very cool way, in a stylish way, on clothes. I would also urge schools, colleges and universities to create opportunities for discussions, debates and competitions related to G-20 in their respective places. If you go to the G20.in website, you will find many things there according to your interest," PM Modi explained.

PM Hails ISRO

India created a new history in the space sector on November 18 as it sent its first such rocket into space, designed and prepared by the private sector of India. "The name of this rocket is - 'Vikram-S'. As soon as this first rocket of the indigenous Space Start-up made a historic flight from Sriharikota, the heart of every Indian swelled with pride.

"'Vikram-S' Rocket is equipped with many features. It is also lighter than other rockets, and also cheaper. Its development cost is much less than the cost incurred by other countries involved in space missions. In space technology, World class standard at a low cost, has now become the hallmark of India. Another modern technology has been used in making this rocket. You will be surprised to know that some crucial parts of this rocket have been made through 3D Printing.

Surely, the name 'Prarambh' given to the launch mission of 'Vikram-S', suits it perfectly. This marks the dawn of a new era for the private space sector in India. This is the beginning of a new era full of self-confidence for the country. You can imagine the children who once made paper airplanes and used to fly them with their hands are now getting a chance to make airplanes in India itself. You can imagine those children who once used to draw shapes in the sky, looking at the moon and stars, are now getting a chance to make rockets in India itself. After space was opened to the private sector, these dreams of the youth are also coming true. As if these youth making rockets are saying, Sky is not the limit," he continued.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Saturday launched Earth Observation Satellite - Oceansat - and eight other customer satellites on a PSLV-C54 rocket from the spaceport of Sriharikota and the PM mentioned about this in his radio programme.

"India is sharing its success in the space sector with its neighbouring countries as well. Just yesterday, India launched a satellite, which has been jointly developed by India and Bhutan. This satellite will send pictures of very good resolution which will help Bhutan in the management of its natural resources. The launching of this satellite is a reflection of the strong Indo-Bhutan relations," he pointed out.

The Prime Minister has spoken a lot on Space, Tech, Innovation in the last few episodes of 'Mann Ki Baat'. He said that there are two reasons for it. "One is that our youth are doing wonderful work in this field. They are thinking Big and Achieving Big. Now they are not going to be satisfied with small achievements. Secondly, in this exciting journey of innovation and value creation, they are also encouraging their other young colleagues and start-ups," he stated.