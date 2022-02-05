PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

No other PM except Modi so sensitive to farmers' issues: Rajnath tells Lakhimpur gathering

New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

"May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

President Ram Nath Kovind extends his wishes to the people on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

बसंत पंचमी और सरस्वती पूजा के शुभ अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। मैं कामना करता हूँ कि बसंत का आगमन सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य का संचार करे तथा विद्या की देवी मां सरस्वती सभी के जीवन को ज्ञान के प्रकाश से आलोकित करें। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 5, 2022

Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.