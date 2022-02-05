YouTube
    PM Modi greets people on Saraswati Puja, Basant Panchami

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday greeted people on the occasion of Saraswati Puja and Basant Panchami.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi
    "May Maa Sharda's blessings be with you all, and Basant, the king of seasons, bring happiness to everyone's life," the prime minister tweeted in Hindi.

    President Ram Nath Kovind extends his wishes to the people on Basant Panchami and Saraswati Puja.

    Saraswati is worshipped as the goddess of knowledge. Also celebrated as Basant Panchami, the day marks the preparation for the arrival of spring.

